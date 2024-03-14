Toney summoned by England after 8-month ban for breaching gambling rules

By James Robson, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024

 
Leer en español

MANCHESTER, England — Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been handed an immediate England recall after serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules. Toney returned to action in January and has four goals in nine games. England coach Gareth Southgate has included the forward in his squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this month. Toney was banned last May after breaching 232 English Football Association betting rules and also fined $62,000. An independent commission says the punishment could have been worse if he had not been diagnosed with a gambling addiction. Among a "substantial number of breaches," its report says some of Toney's bets could have resulted in the maximum punishment of a lifetime ban.

James Robson

