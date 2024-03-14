South Carolina, Iowa to headline women's Ally Tipoff in Charlotte next season

Leer en español Read in English

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina will play North Carolina State and Iowa will take on Virginia Tech in a women's basketball doubleheader at the Ally Tipoff event in Charlotte next November. The games will take place on opening week on Nov. 10 and broadcast on ESPN. The Gamecocks and the Wolfpack last played in November 2021 with South Carolina winning 66-57. The Hawkeyes and Hokies faced off in this event last November with Iowa and NCAA Division I scoring leader Caitlin Clark winning 80-76.

