Saint Louis University parting ways with basketball coach Travis Ford after eight seasons

By The Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 8:19 a.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 8:09 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University basketball coach Travis Ford is out after eight seasons. Athletic Director Chris May announced Ford's ouster Wednesday night, following the Billikens' season-ending loss to Duquesne in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament. SLU finished 13-20 overall and 5-13 in the A-10. In a statement, Athletic Director Chris May says Ford led the program "with passion and dignity." Ford was the third-winningest coach in the program's history, going 146-109, including a 72-64 conference record during his tenure. The Billikens made one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019 and played in the NIT twice.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  