Saint Louis University parting ways with basketball coach Travis Ford after eight seasons

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University basketball coach Travis Ford is out after eight seasons. Athletic Director Chris May announced Ford's ouster Wednesday night, following the Billikens' season-ending loss to Duquesne in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament. SLU finished 13-20 overall and 5-13 in the A-10. In a statement, Athletic Director Chris May says Ford led the program "with passion and dignity." Ford was the third-winningest coach in the program's history, going 146-109, including a 72-64 conference record during his tenure. The Billikens made one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019 and played in the NIT twice.

