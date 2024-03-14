Germany shakes up squad before Euro 2024 with 6 new faces, Kroos recall

Leer en español Read in English

BERLIN — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has shaken up the squad before the home European Championship by gathering six new players for warmups against France and the Netherlands. Nagelsmann has also included the 34-year-old Toni Kroos in his 26-man squad. The Real Madrid star hasn't played for Germany for nearly three years. Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlović has been called up for the first time. Stuttgart players Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Deniz Undav are also among the debutants. Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier and Heidenheim free kick specialist Jan-Niklas Beste complete the new faces. Germany plays France in Lyon on March 23 then the Netherlands in Frankfurt three days later.

