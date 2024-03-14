Germany shakes up squad before Euro 2024 with 6 new faces, Kroos recall

By CiarÁn Fahey, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 9:19 a.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 7:34 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BERLIN — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has shaken up the squad before the home European Championship by gathering six new players for warmups against France and the Netherlands. Nagelsmann has also included the 34-year-old Toni Kroos in his 26-man squad. The Real Madrid star hasn't played for Germany for nearly three years. Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlović has been called up for the first time. Stuttgart players Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Deniz Undav are also among the debutants. Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier and Heidenheim free kick specialist Jan-Niklas Beste complete the new faces. Germany plays France in Lyon on March 23 then the Netherlands in Frankfurt three days later.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
CiarÁn Fahey

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  