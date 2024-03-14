De Bruyne left out by Belgium for friendlies because of groin injury

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of the Belgium squad for friendlies against Ireland and England so he's fit for Manchester City. Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco says De Bruyne has a groin problem and that it is safer not to call him up. Tedesco is counting on a fully fit De Bruyne at the European Championship this summer in Germany. De Bruyne has had an injury-hit season. City without De Bruyne plays Newcastle in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday then English Premier League title rival Arsenal on March 31 in its first game back after the international break.

