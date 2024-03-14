Champions League exits follow a head butt and a police raid in rough week for Italian soccer

ROME — It started with a head butt. A police raid at AC Milan followed. Then Serie A champion Napoli and last season's finalist Inter Milan were eliminated from the Champions League on consecutive nights. It's been a rough week for Italian soccer. A year ago there was a Milan derby in the quarterfinals of Europe's top club competition and Inter gave Manchester City a serious challenge in the final. Now not one Italian club has advanced to the quarterfinals. Also this month, Lazio lost to Bayern Munich on aggregate. Since neither Lazio, Napoli nor Inter lost the first leg, the final results stung even more.

Andrew Dampf

