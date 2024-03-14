Blue jersey, brown shorts, white socks: Belgium's new kit a tribute to comic book legend Tintin

By Samuel Petrequin, Associated Press | Updated - March 14, 2024 at 8:23 a.m. | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 4:27 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BRUSSELS — The Belgian soccer federation has unveiled new home and away kits for its male and female national teams. The home kit continues with the traditional red color worn by the national team, whose players are nicknamed the Red Devils and Red Flames. But the away kit is a tribute to Belgian cartoonist Hergé and the character that made his fame: Tintin, the intrepid reporter. It is composed of a blue jersey with a white collar, brown shorts, and white socks. In his action-packed adventures, Tintin often wears a blue sweater over a white collared shirt paired with brown cutoff pants, white socks and brown shoes.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Samuel Petrequin

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  