Blue jersey, brown shorts, white socks: Belgium's new kit a tribute to comic book legend Tintin

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BRUSSELS — The Belgian soccer federation has unveiled new home and away kits for its male and female national teams. The home kit continues with the traditional red color worn by the national team, whose players are nicknamed the Red Devils and Red Flames. But the away kit is a tribute to Belgian cartoonist Hergé and the character that made his fame: Tintin, the intrepid reporter. It is composed of a blue jersey with a white collar, brown shorts, and white socks. In his action-packed adventures, Tintin often wears a blue sweater over a white collared shirt paired with brown cutoff pants, white socks and brown shoes.

×

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics Soccer National Sports