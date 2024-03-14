Tiny North Central enjoying moment at top of women's wrestling with change on horizon as sport grows

Leer en español Read in English

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The women's wrestling team at North Central College in suburban Chicago competes in Division III and is one of the top programs in the country at any level. The Cardinals finished second to Iowa in the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships after taking the top prize last year. The sport is growing at a rapid rate at the NCAA, NAIA and junior college levels, as well as high school. That could open more options for wrestlers and change North Central's recruiting. For now, the school is enjoying the ride.

