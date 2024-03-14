in partnership with  
How one man's long-term vision helped attract the PGA, LPGA to Utah

By Kathy Aiken for KSL.com | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 9:01 a.m.

ST. GEORGE — Black Desert in St. George is shaping up to be one of the most beautiful resorts in the world.

Patrick Manning, managing partner of Black Desert, first laid his eyes on the 600 acres 20 years ago.

"I still to this day can't really explain it, but it suffocated me," Manning said.

So much so that Manning sold everything to focus on making the land a stunning vacation destination and stop on the PGA Tour.

"We've gotten over 15,000 requests on our website for tickets and we haven't even offered them yet, so there's a whole lot of enthusiasm in the state for having the PGA return to Utah," Manning said.

Along with the signature golf course, there's so much more at Black Desert. Check out Patrick's story and how Black Desert came to be in the video above.

