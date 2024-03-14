Car sails over cliff in St. George; recovery team negotiates rocky incline during rescue

By Stephanie DeGraw, St. George News | Posted - March 14, 2024 at 7:00 a.m.

 
First responders near Tech Ridge at the scene of an incident where one patient was transported to the hospital after her vehicle went off a cliff in St. George Tuesday.

First responders near Tech Ridge at the scene of an incident where one patient was transported to the hospital after her vehicle went off a cliff in St. George Tuesday. (Haven Scott, St. George News)

ST. GEORGE — A car went over the cliff, rolled and landed right-side up below Dixie Technical College at Tech Ridge above Monster Storage on Tuesday.

St. George police officer Tiffany Mitchell told St. George News a 41-year-old female driver was the only occupant in the Hyundai Tucson. Police would not speculate on the cause of the incident.

Mitchell confirmed, however, an anonymous caller dialed 911 to report the incident at 12:35 p.m.

The St. George Fire Department responded and roped the female down the hill in a stokes basket. Then firefighters and other first responders worked together to bring her down the hillside to a waiting ambulance behind the Monster Storage building.

