Test Drive: Ford's F-150 Lightning earns top awards in 2024

I was impressed with my test drive of Ford's F-150 Lightning and apparently I'm not the only one.The 2024 model was selected for the Car and Driver Editors' Choice Award.

This was my first time driving an EV truck and the first thing I noticed was the power of Ford's F-150 Lightning. One of the best things about driving any vehicle with a lot of horsepower comes when you mash the pedal to the floor and feel the force of the acceleration push you back in your seat. I was eager to experience that aspect of the Lightning because EVs generally have a reputation for being fast off the line. The Lightning exceeded my expectations.

"It accelerates with serious force and rides better than any F-150 before it. Yet it's utterly quiet inside and out, and the majority of the cabin feels very much like that of a 'regular' pickup," writes Mike Monticello for Consumer Reports.

The quiet was also something I found refreshing with the Lightning. While there is something appealing about the throaty roar of a powerful engine, feeling that familiar surge with almost no sound was a unique experience.

More charging options

One of the more significant changes for 2024 is that as of February, Ford EVs can now use Tesla Superchargers. The plug for Tesla chargers is different, meaning current Ford EV owners will need an adapter. Until June 30, current owners can get a free adapter from Ford. After that date, the adapter will cost $230.

Photo: Flint Stephens

The model used for my test drive included the platinum package and the MSRP on the window sticker was $94,540. The package includes the extended range battery which according to Ford increases the range from 230 miles to 320 and the horsepower from 452 to 580.

Car and Driver reports, "Not only were we pleased with the Lightning's, ahem, lightning-quick acceleration but we were also pleasantly surprised that it managed to maintain the normal F-150's refined road manners. If anything, the Lightning's ride-and-handling are slightly more agreeable, thanks to a lower center of gravity that helps keep body roll in check and independent rear suspension in place of the gas model's less sophisticated solid rear axle."

I agree that the Lightning provides an exceptionally smooth ride. It rates right up there with some of the heavier luxury sedans I've driven. In addition to the acceleration, handling and ride quality, here are some other things I enjoyed about the F-150 Lightning.

Photo: Flint Stephens

Comfort and interior

When Ford redesigned the F-150 in 2021, engineers studied how people used their pickups in real-world settings. They noted that many people who use their trucks for work also use them for naps during downtime. That led to something Ford calls max-recline seats, which they compare to the experience of first-class airline seats. I think they are better.

For normal driving, the seats on the Ford F-150 are the most comfortable I've experienced, which is a big deal when you are older and driving on an extended trip.

The cab feels spacious and it is designed to be multifunctional. Like the traditional F-150, when the vehicle is in park the shift knob can fold down and the center console folds into a large, flat workspace. It's great as a work surface for a laptop or writing. It's also handy if you need space for a meal.

Photo: Flint Stephens

Display and infotainment systems

Another feature I love about the F-150 is the large display, which on the Lightning is a 15.5-inch portrait center screen. With either Apple Car Play or Android Auto the extra-large screen makes it much easier for an old guy like me to see and use the navigation or entertainment features.

Popular Mechanics describes the system as intuitive and versatile. Matt Crisara writes, "The touch screen itself is easy to read and super responsive; the physical volume knob at the bottom that almost seamlessly blends with the display is a blessing. The detent between each click was satisfying to feel and hear while cranking up my favorite music on the optional Bang and Olufsen stereo."

Safety and convenience features galore

Safety features available on the F-150 include blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.

Ford's available Blue Cruise system allows hands-free driving in some situations. Cameras in the dash and sensors in the steering wheel track driver attentiveness. If you look away from the road, you get a warning signal telling you to remain alert.

An available park assist feature helps you maneuver into tight, parallel parking spaces.

My favorite safety feature is the 360-degree camera package. The all-sides view makes it easier to confidently squeeze into tight parking spaces or to hook up a trailer. When paired with the extra-large display screen it's like you're looking at a laptop built into the dash.

Photo: Flint Stephens

Range and charging

The Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum version I tested has an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles. That can vary depending on whether you are towing, driving steep mountain roads or driving at higher speeds. In other words, the activities that impact gas mileage on a traditional fueled truck also come into play.

If you plan to own the Lightning, you'll want to have your home equipped with a 240-outlet and charger. According to Edmunds.com, "When plugged into a 240-volt home outlet, Ford estimates the Lightning, with its extended-range battery, can be charged from 15% to 100% in 20 hours. When connected to a DC fast charger of around 150 kW, Ford says the Lightning can be charged from 15% to 80% capacity in as little as 41 minutes."

If all you have available for charging is a 110-volt outlet, charging will be measured in days, not hours. Today, charging on the road can be tricky. Although the Ford app shows charging stations in the area, that doesn't mean they will be available to you.

Photo: Flint Stephens

Final impressions

As I said at the start, I'm a truck guy and the F-150 was already my favorite truck. There is nothing about the F-150 Lightning that would dissuade me from that opinion and many of its features are the best I've experienced in any truck.

By the way, all that space that would normally be taken up by an engine in a traditional truck makes a great additional cargo area on the Ford F-150 Lightning.

If you are ready to step into the EV world but you want or need a truck, you should check out the F-150 Lightning.

Photo: Flint Stephens

