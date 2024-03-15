2 giant inflatable colons help Intermountain Health cancer experts raise colon cancer awareness

Leer en español Read in English

Intermountain Health cancer experts are doubling their efforts to raise awareness about colorectal cancer this month in a unique public awareness campaign called, Let's Get to the Bottom of Colon Cancer.

Two giant inflatable colons — nicknamed Colin and Collette — along with Intermountain cancer experts are traveling to 23 hospitals, clinics, and community centers in Utah and Idaho in 29 days throughout March.

The objective of this interactive campaign is to bring critical awareness about colon cancer and the importance of potentially life-saving screenings in a fun, visual, and hands-on manner, as part of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The Intermountain Let's Get to the Bottom of Colon Cancer inflatable colon tour kicked off at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden on March 1.

This is the second year for this unique public awareness tour, which is a unique opportunity for the public to walk through 12-foot, 113-pound inflatable colons. They depict different stages of colorectal cancer, starting with the earliest stage of a precancerous colon polyp.

The two giant inflatable colons will continue to crisscross Utah and Idaho for various events throughout March.

"This tour is an opportunity to spread awareness across our communities to help our patients and their families learn about the importance of knowing their colon cancer risk and then moving forward with completing the best screening test for them," Nathan Merriman, MD, medical director of gastroenterology and digestive health at Intermountain Health said. "Colon cancer is preventable, treatable, and beatable. In fact, colon cancer has a 90% survival rate when it's detected early."

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 53,000 Americans will die from colon cancer in 2024, making it the second leading cause of all cancer-related deaths in the United States.

"One alarming trend is the incidence rate of colorectal cancer continues to rise each year in people under the age of 55," Kyle Eliason, MD, gastroenterologist at Intermountain McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden said. "Young people are also often diagnosed with more advanced cancers due to delays in detection, driving home the point that prevention is the best strategy to beat cancer."

Merriman stresses that the goal is to get the public to take control of their health and better understand that individual risk factors, such as a family history of colorectal cancer, inherited genetic disorders, or certain lifestyle choices may increase the likelihood that a person will develop colon cancer.

The only way to detect colon cancer is through screening. Intermountain doctors say people with an average risk of colon cancer should start their screenings at age 45.

Photo: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

A colonoscopy, which is an examination of the inside of the colon, is the most effective method of screening for colon cancer, precancerous growths, and polyps. If an abnormal mass or polyp is identified during the outpatient procedure, the physician will identify the best course of treatment, which may include removing it during the procedure.

"Finding and removing precancerous growths during a colonoscopy can prevent cancer from developing," Merriman said. "Delays in screening could lead to a delayed cancer diagnosis. A screening can really save a life and protect a family. We need everyone's help to work together to prevent colon cancer across our communities."

For the full inflatable colon tour, click here. For more information on colonoscopies, click here.

