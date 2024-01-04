Azarenka, Ostapenko advance to a quarterfinal showdown at the Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia — Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko will meet in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International after contrasting wins in the round of 16. The 34-year-old Azarenka beat Clara Burel 7-5, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth time in six trips to the key Australian Open tune-up event. She has won the title here twice, including the inaugural tournament in 2009. Ostapenko beat three-time Brisbane International winner Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. In the men's draw, 2017 champion Grigor Dimitrov needed just over an hour to beat Daniel Altmaier 6-1, 6-2. Rafael Nadal is aiming to prolong his comeback tournament after 12 months on the sidelines when he plays Jason Kubler in a night match.

