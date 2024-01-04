Utah visits Boston following overtime win against Detroit

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Utah Jazz (16-19, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (26-7, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Boston Celtics after the Jazz took down the Detroit Pistons 154-148 in overtime.

The Celtics are 16-0 on their home court. Boston ranks second in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing just 110.8 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Jazz are 5-14 on the road. Utah averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The Celtics average 16.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Jazz allow. The Jazz are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.1% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 47.4% and averaging 27.0 points for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 128.8 points, 48.8 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 122.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Jazz: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

