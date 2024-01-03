Tyler Herro scores 21 points, Heat pull away in 4th quarter to beat Lakers 110-96

By Joe Reedy, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:31 a.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:36 p.m.

 
LOS ANGELES — Tyler Herro scored 21 points, Duncan Robinson had 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 110-96 on Wednesday night. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 16 points and Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo scored 15 apiece as all eight Miami players who saw action scored in double figures. Kevin Love had a season-high 14 rebounds along with 10 points. Anthony Davis had 29 points and 18 rebounds for Los Angeles. The Lakers were just 4 of 30 on 3-pointers and committed 15 of their 22 turnovers in the first half as they lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games.

Joe Reedy

