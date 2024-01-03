Bruner scores 33 to propel Denver to 95-82 victory over Idaho State in OT

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:12 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DENVER — Tommy Bruner scored 33 points and hit two 3-pointers in overtime to lead Denver to a 95-82 victory over Idaho State on Wednesday night.

Bruner added five rebounds and six assists for the Pioneers (10-6). Touko Tainamo scored 18 points while shooting 8 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Isaiah Carr shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Brayden Parker finished with 20 points, four steals and four blocks for the Bengals (4-10), who have lost six in a row. Miguel Tomley added 19 points and eight rebounds for Idaho State. Maleek Arington also had 18 points, six assists and three steals. Arington made two free throws with less than a second remaining to second the game to OT tied at 77.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  