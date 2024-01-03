Auston Matthews scores in OT as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 2-1

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Auston Matthews scored 2:12 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, squeaking by after taking 57 shots on goal. Martin Jones made 27 saves in his second standout performance in two nights after earning the shutout over Los Angeles on Tuesday. John Tavares scored with just under six minutes remaining in regulation to send the game into the extra period. Matthews delivered his 30th of the season in overtime to beat Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal, who had a career-high 55 saves. Frank Vatrano scored a goal for the Ducks.

×

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics NHL National Sports