Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:12 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:05 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 55, Columbia 46

Boise 79, Borah 29

Buhl 44, Canyon Ridge 13

Firth 57, Declo 50

Kuna 47, Nampa 13

Meridian 50, Mountain View 48

Murtaugh 70, Mackay 37

Owyhee 58, Eagle 49

Ridgevue 53, Caldwell 24

Rigby 68, Highland 21

Rocky Mountain 50, Centennial 22

Skyline 63, Blackfoot 43

Timberline 47, Capital 23

Wilder 24, Victory Charter 11

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  