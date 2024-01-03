Wednesday's Scores

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 55, Columbia 46
Boise 79, Borah 29
Buhl 44, Canyon Ridge 13
Firth 57, Declo 50
Kuna 47, Nampa 13
Meridian 50, Mountain View 48
Murtaugh 70, Mackay 37
Owyhee 58, Eagle 49
Ridgevue 53, Caldwell 24
Rigby 68, Highland 21
Rocky Mountain 50, Centennial 22
Skyline 63, Blackfoot 43
Timberline 47, Capital 23
Wilder 24, Victory Charter 11
