Burns hits game-winner as NC State rallies past Notre Dame 54-52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — DJ Burns Jr. had 13 points, including the buzzer-beating basket, and NC State rallied past Notre Dame 54-52. NC State did not lead for 39 minutes and 59 seconds before Burns scored the game-winner to cap an 8-0 run in the final two minutes. Trailing by two and with the ball with 26 seconds left, NC State turned to Burns, whose layup tied it with 13 seconds left. Notre Dame's Julian Roper II drew a foul from Taylor and, for the second time in the final minute, Notre Dame missed the front end of the one-and-one. With 3 seconds left, the Wolfpack inbounded to Burns, whose left-handed mini-hook shot beat the buzzer and gave the Wolfpack their only lead of the game.

