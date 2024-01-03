George scores 33 points, Leonard adds 30 to help surging Clippers beat Suns 131-122

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PHOENIX — Paul George scored 33 points, Kawhi Leonard added 30 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 131-122 on Wednesday night. The surging Clippers have won four straight game and 13 of 15. The Suns had their four-game winning streak snapped. George shot 8 of 14 from the field, going 5 of 10 from 3-point range. James Harden had 22 points and 11 assists. Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points on 11-of-15 shooting, with Kevin Durant missing his second straight game because of soreness in his right hamstring. Bradley Beal added 21 but shot just 7 of 20 and missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

