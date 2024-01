Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Led by Bowen Born's 21 points, the Northern Iowa Panthers defeated the Missouri State Bears 64-62. Born made a layup and a 3-pointer during a 5-0 surge that gave Northern Iowa a 63-59 lead with 1:36 to play. The Panthers are 7-7 and the Bears dropped to 9-5.

