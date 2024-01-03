Wednesday's Scores

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 74, East 40
Bountiful 69, Box Elder 46
Brighton 60, Skyline 37
Bryce Valley 41, Wayne 40
Clearfield 59, Northridge 45
Judge Memorial 71, Hunter 48
Maple Mountain 45, Spanish Fork 40
Milford 40, White Pine, Nev. 24
North Summit 64, South Summit 27
Olympus 66, Highland 39
Providence Hall 42, Gunnison Valley 39
Rockwell Charter 69, Maeser Prep Academy 22
Salem Hills 58, Green Canyon 55
Springville 45, Cedar Valley 40
Taylorsville 64, Juan Diego Catholic 15
Timpview 57, Wasatch 50
Tooele 35, Orem 32
Viewmont 58, Roy 50
Weber 58, Riverton 51
Woods Cross 49, Bonneville 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/