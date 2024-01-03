Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:33 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.

 
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 74, East 40

Bountiful 69, Box Elder 46

Brighton 60, Skyline 37

Bryce Valley 41, Wayne 40

Clearfield 59, Northridge 45

Judge Memorial 71, Hunter 48

Maple Mountain 45, Spanish Fork 40

Milford 40, White Pine, Nev. 24

North Summit 64, South Summit 27

Olympus 66, Highland 39

Providence Hall 42, Gunnison Valley 39

Rockwell Charter 69, Maeser Prep Academy 22

Salem Hills 58, Green Canyon 55

Springville 45, Cedar Valley 40

Taylorsville 64, Juan Diego Catholic 15

Timpview 57, Wasatch 50

Tooele 35, Orem 32

Viewmont 58, Roy 50

Weber 58, Riverton 51

Woods Cross 49, Bonneville 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

