Jones' game-winner at the buzzer helps Weber State knock off South Dakota State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 23 points, including a game-winning shot in the lane with 0.1 seconds left, and Weber State beat South Dakota State 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Jones also contributed six rebounds and nine assists for the Wildcats (10-4, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Blaise Threatt added 17 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 4 from 3-point range), and he also had five rebounds. Dyson Koehler was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Zeke Mayo led the Jackrabbits (7-8, 1-0 Summit League) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. William Kyle III added 15 points for South Dakota State. In addition, Luke Appel finished with 13 points and four assists.

DILLON JONES AT THE BUZZER 🚨@WeberStateMBB knocks off South Dakota State#ExperienceElevatedpic.twitter.com/YtoH3VQUNh — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) January 4, 2024

The game was the first game of the Big Sky-Summit League Challenge, and the win improved Weber State to 10-4 overall including five-straight victories.

"We are really excited about that win against a very good South Dakota State team," Weber State head coach Eric Duft said. "I'm proud of our team to find a way and showed the patience down the stretch. It's a tremendous win for Weber State Basketball."

