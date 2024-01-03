Freshman Carlyle scores 17, rallies Stanford to 59-53 victory over UCLA

LOS ANGELES — Freshman Kanaan Carlyle came off the bench to score 17 points, sparking Stanford to a come-from-behind 59-53 victory over UCLA. Carlyle, the AP's reigning national player of the week, made 5 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference). He added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Reserve Andrej Stojakovic added nine points as the Cardinal bench outscored the UCLA substitutes 29-6. Adem Bona scored the first four points in a 10-0 run for the Bruins (6-8, 1-2) to begin the game.

