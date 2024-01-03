Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson help Knicks beat Bulls, 116-100

NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 35 points, Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 13 assists and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 116-100 on Wednesday night. OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 11 points for New York, and Isaiah Hartenstein had a career-high 20 rebounds along with 10 points. DeMar DeRozan had 28 points for Chicago. Colby White added 26. The Bulls continue to play without two of their four leading scorers. Nikola Vucevic missed his fifth straight game because of a strained left adductor and Zach LaVine, who hasn't played since Nov. 28, is sideline by inflammation in his right foot.

