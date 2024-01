Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FARGO, N.D. — Aanen Moody scored a career-high 36 points to lead Montana to a 96-86 victory over North Dakota State. Moody was 13-of-19 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Grizzlies (9-5). The Bison (7-8) were led by Tajavis Miller, who posted 19 points and two steals.

