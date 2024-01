Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OMAHA, Neb. — Led by Frankie Fidler's 22 points, the Omaha Mavericks defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 81-55 on Wednesday night. The Mavericks improved to 8-8 with the victory and the Lumberjacks fell to 6-8.

