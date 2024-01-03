Coyotes forward Jason Zucker suspended 3 games for boarding Panthers' Nick Cousins

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:50 p.m.

 
NEW YORK — Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker was suspended for three games by the NHL for boarding Florida forward Nick Cousins the previous night. Zucker was given a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct for the play with 51 seconds left in the third period of the Panthers' 4-1 win. He also received a major for fighting Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling after the hit. In its explanation for the suspension, the NHL called it a hit from behind on a defenseless player no longer in possession of the puck.

