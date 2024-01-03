Immanuel Quickley scores 26, Pascal Siakam adds 24 as Raptors hold on to defeat Grizzlies 116-111

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Immanuel Quickley scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam added 24 and the Toronto Raptors weathered a late Memphis rally to defeat the Grizzlies 116-111. Quickley, who came to Toronto in a late-December trade that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, was 8 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Scottie Barnes finished with 20 for Toronto. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 24 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Desmond Bane added 22 for Memphis and Ziaire Williams scored 18 points.

