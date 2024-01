Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Led by Corey Tripp's 28 points, the Wofford Terriers defeated the VMI Keydets 87-85 in overtime on Wednesday night. The Terriers are now 8-6 on the season, while the Keydets moved to 3-11.

