BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Led by A.J. Staton-McCray's 29 points, the Samford Bulldogs defeated the Chattanooga Mocs 89-74 in a Southern Conference opener. The Bulldogs have won 12 straight and are to 12-2 while the Mocs fell to 8-6.

