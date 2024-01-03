Hischier, Mercer and McLeod each score 2 goals as the Devils beat the Capitals 6-3

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:10 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:20 p.m.

 
WASHINGTON — Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Michael McLeod each scored two goals, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 6-3. Hischier's goals were the New Jersey captain's ninth and 10th of the season. Mercer's big night came as he played his 200th consecutive game to begin his NHL career. The Devils rebounded from surrendering a two-goal lead to win for the fourth time in five games. Washington's Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to three games with a pair of assists in a losing effort.

