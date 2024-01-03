Ayoka Lee scores 27, No. 11 Kansas State women shut down Houston in second half of 72-38 victory

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ayoka Lee had 27 points with 11 rebounds and Kansas State held Houston to 14 second-half points in a 72-38 victory for the No. 11 Wildcats. Kansas State led 29-24 at halftime then used runs of 20-0 in the third quarter and 14-0 in the fourth to blow it open. K-State allowed only 41 points against Cincinnati in its other conference game, and this was the fourth time this season that the Wildcats allowed fewer than 40 points. Lee, who had 11 points in the first half, scored K-State's first nine points of the third quarter, mostly during the 20-0 run. Her 27 total points came on 11-of-15 shooting and 5 of 8 free throws.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports