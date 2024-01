Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KINGSTON, R.I. — David Green scored 16 points to lead the Rhode Island Rams and Zek Montgomery sealed the victory with a free throw with one second left as the Rams knocked off the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 78-74 on Wednesday night. The Rams are now 7-7 on the season, while the Hawks dropped to 10-4.

