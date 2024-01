Estimated read time: Less than a minute

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Led by Quimari Peterson's 22 points, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers defeated the Mercer Bears 80-69 on Wednesday night in the Southern Conference opener. The Buccaneers are now 9-5 with the win and the Bears dropped to 7-7.

