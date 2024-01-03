Miami runs wild in 2nd half, pulls away to top No. 16 Clemson 95-82

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Nijel Pack scored 20 of 25 points in the second half, Matthew Cleveland and Norchad Omier each added 23 and Miami beat No. 16 Clemson 95-82 to improve to 9-0 at home. Kyshawn George and Bensley Joseph each added 12 for the Hurricanes, who are 7-3 against ranked opponents since the start of last season. Pack scored 13 of Miami's points in a 21-6 run that gave the Hurricanes a nine-point lead with 10 minutes left, and they stayed up the rest of the way. Joseph Girard III scored 18 points and PJ Hall scored 17 before fouling out for Clemson.

