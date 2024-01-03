No. 6 Baylor women open new arena with 71-50 win over previously unbeaten No. 23 TCU

By Stephen Hawkins, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:22 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:08 p.m.

 
WACO, Texas — Bella Fontleroy scored 16 of her 21 points in a big second-half comeback for sixth-ranked Baylor in a 71-50 win over No. 23 TCU. The matchup of undefeated Big 12 teams Wednesday night was the Bears' first game at their new arena. The Bears trailed at halftime for the first time this season, and were down 32-25 after former Bears player Jaden Owens made a 3-pointer early in the third quarter before Baylor finished the quarter with a 20-4 run. Sarah Andrews had 16 points for Baylor. Sedona Prince had 20 points and 10 rebounds for TCU while Madison Conner had 11 points.

