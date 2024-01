Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Led by DaRon Holmes' 18 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the Davidson Wildcats 72-59 on Wednesday night in the Atlantic 10 Conference opener. The Flyers improved to 11-2 with the win and the Wildcats fell to 10-4.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports