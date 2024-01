Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keyshaun Langley and Donovan Atwell scored 17 points apiece to lead UNC Greensboro to a 79-68 victory over Furman in a Southern Conference opener. The Spartans are 10-4 with the win and the Paladins dropped to 6-8.

