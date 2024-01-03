Pacers pull away with 47-point 3rd quarter, beat Bucks 142-130 for 5th straight win

By Michael Marot, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:16 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:57 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton had 31 points and 12 assists and the Indiana Pacers pulled away with a 47-point third quarter, beating Milwaukee 142-130 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory and second over the Bucks in three days. Bennedict Mathurin added 16 points for the Pacers. Indiana ended Milwaukee's 15-game home winning streak Monday and is 4-1 against the Bucks this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee, falling just short of his fourth triple-double of the season. Damian Lillard added 23 points and five assists, and Khris Middleton overcame a sprained right wrist and a sore right knee to finish with 19 points and seven assists.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Michael Marot

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  