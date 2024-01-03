Pacers pull away with 47-point 3rd quarter, beat Bucks 142-130 for 5th straight win

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton had 31 points and 12 assists and the Indiana Pacers pulled away with a 47-point third quarter, beating Milwaukee 142-130 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory and second over the Bucks in three days. Bennedict Mathurin added 16 points for the Pacers. Indiana ended Milwaukee's 15-game home winning streak Monday and is 4-1 against the Bucks this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee, falling just short of his fourth triple-double of the season. Damian Lillard added 23 points and five assists, and Khris Middleton overcame a sprained right wrist and a sore right knee to finish with 19 points and seven assists.

