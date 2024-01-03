Nicole Hensley makes 33 saves and Minnesota holds off Boston 3-2 in PWHL debut for both teams

LOWELL, Mass. — Taylor Heise and Sophia Kunin each scored less than eight minutes into the game, Nicole Hensley made 33 saves and Minnesota beat Boston 3-2 in the Professional Women's Hockey League debut for both franchises. Heise, the No. 1 overall pick, scored the first goal in Minnesota history — and the first league goal scored on American ice early in the first period. Kunin capitalized on another Boston turnover and beat Aerin Frankel with a shot from the circle. Theresa Schafzahl, a former star for Vermont, scored the first goal in PWHL Boston history, cutting Minnesota's lead to 2-1 at 7:59 of the second period. But Grace Zumwinkle, a University of Minnesota alum, scored just 55 seconds later with a shot from the slot to regain a two-goal advantage.

