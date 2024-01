Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Marquis Barnett, Jamahri Harvey and Samage Teel scored 10 points apiece in Presbyterian's 68-61 win over Charleston Southern in a Big South Conference opener. The Blue Hose are now 9-7 on the season, while the Buccaneers fell to 4-10.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports