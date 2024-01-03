Alabama right tackle JC Latham announces plans to enter the NFL draft

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham plans to enter the NFL draft. Latham, a two-year starter at right tackle, announced his decision in a post on Instagram. He was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick this season as a junior and earned second-team Associated Press All-America honors. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner had already told reporters after Monday night's Rose Bowl loss to Michigan that he is heading to the NFL. Both are projected as potential first-round picks.

