TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chandler Jackson scored 14 points to lead four in double figures, and Florida State jumped out early and beat Georgia Tech 82-71. Jamir Watkins added 11 points, and Darin Green Jr. and Primo Spears each scored 10 for Florida State (7-6, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won six consecutive home games against Georgia Tech (8-5, 1-1). Miles Kelly scored 20 points and Kowacie Reeves chipped in 18 to lead the Yellow Jackets.

