Moore, Gaston have double-doubles, No. 10 Texas women race past Texas Tech 74-47

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:38 p.m.

 
LUBBOCK, Texas — Aaliyah Moore and Deyona Gaston both had their first double-doubles of the season and No. 10 Texas got off to a quick start and rolled past Texas Tech 74-47. Moore had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds. Gaston scored 17 on 8-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. Madison Booker also had 18 points for the Longhorns. The Longhorns forced Texas Tech into a season-high 25 turnovers, good for 29 points. They had a 42-24 rebounding advantage, using 16 on the offensive end for a 20-3 margin in second-chance points. Bailey Maupin scored 16 for the Red Raiders (12-3, 1-1), who came in averaging 73.6 points a game.

The Associated Press

