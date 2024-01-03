Max Strus scores 24 points, Cavaliers rout Wizards 140-101

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEVELAND — Max Strus scored 24 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers had their highest-scoring game and most-lopsided victory of the season, routing the Washington Wizards 140-101 to open a two-game set. Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points in 24 minutes to help Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak. Caris LeVert added 21 points in 23 minutes, and Jarrett Allen had 17 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists. The teams will meet again Friday night in Cleveland. Cleveland had 62-36 rebounding edge, with Tristan Thompson grabbing nine and Georges Niang having eight boards and 15 points off the bench. The Cavs shot 53.5% and made 20 3-pointers. Kyle Kuzma scored 16 points for Washington. At 6-27, the Wizards have the third-worst record in the NBA.

