Mets reliever López can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses in addition to $2 million salary

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:21 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Relief pitcher Jorge López can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses in addition to his $2 million salary as part of his one-year contract with the New York Mets. López would get $200,000 each for 35 relief appearances or 35 innings and each additional five relief appearances or five innings through 55 as part of the deal announced Dec. 14. He would get $250,000 apiece for 60 relief appearances or 60 innings and for 65 relief appearances or 65 innings.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  