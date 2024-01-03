Mets reliever López can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses in addition to $2 million salary

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Relief pitcher Jorge López can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses in addition to his $2 million salary as part of his one-year contract with the New York Mets. López would get $200,000 each for 35 relief appearances or 35 innings and each additional five relief appearances or five innings through 55 as part of the deal announced Dec. 14. He would get $250,000 apiece for 60 relief appearances or 60 innings and for 65 relief appearances or 65 innings.

×

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics MLB National Sports