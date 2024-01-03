Dre Davis scores 17 points as Seton Hall tops No. 23 Providence 61-57

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Dre Davis scored 17 points and Kadary Richmond added 16 points as Seton Hall defeated No. 23 Providence 61-57. Save for a brief stretch in the second half, the Pirates held the lead over the final 28 minutes. Dylan Addae-Wusu finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Al-Amir Dawes also added 12 points. Josh Oduro led Providence with a game-high 23 points while Devin Carter had 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was the second time this season the Pirates defeated a ranked team.

