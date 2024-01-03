Oklahoma State jumps out early, routs Chicago State 72-53 for 5th straight win

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

STILLWATER, Okla. — Bryce Thompson scored 13 points, Eric Dailey Jr. and Javon Small added 12 points apiece and Oklahoma State beat Chicago State 72-53. Thompson, who entered averaging 16.3 points in his last three games, was 4 of 11 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers. Dailey and Small were a combined 8-of-18 shooting overall. Dailey grabbed nine and Small had seven of the Cowboys' 43 rebounds. Brandon Garrison blocked four shots and chipped in six points for Oklahoma State (8-5). Jahsean Corbett had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Chicago State (7-14), which has lost five in a row.

College