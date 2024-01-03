Oklahoma State jumps out early, routs Chicago State 72-53 for 5th straight win

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:13 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

STILLWATER, Okla. — Bryce Thompson scored 13 points, Eric Dailey Jr. and Javon Small added 12 points apiece and Oklahoma State beat Chicago State 72-53. Thompson, who entered averaging 16.3 points in his last three games, was 4 of 11 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers. Dailey and Small were a combined 8-of-18 shooting overall. Dailey grabbed nine and Small had seven of the Cowboys' 43 rebounds. Brandon Garrison blocked four shots and chipped in six points for Oklahoma State (8-5). Jahsean Corbett had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Chicago State (7-14), which has lost five in a row.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  