Drake scores 24, including the final nine, to help St. John's women top No. 19 Marquette 57-56

NEW YORK — Unique Drake scored 24 points, including the final nine for St. John's in the Red Storm's 57-56 win over No. 19 Marquette. Drake's jumper with 1:21 left in the game gave St. John's (8-7, 2-1 Big East) its first lead in the second half. The team's traded empty possessions before Marquette (12-2, 1-2) had the ball with 30 seconds left. Liza Karlen's shot in the lane was blocked by Jillian Archer with 13 seconds left. The ball went out-of-bounds giving the Golden Eagles one final chance. After a timeout, Karlen caught the ball in the lane but her shot rolled off the rim with just over a second left. There was a jumpball on the ensuing rebound and the possession arrow went to St. John's.

