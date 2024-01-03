Drake scores 24, including the final nine, to help St. John's women top No. 19 Marquette 57-56

By Doug Feinberg, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:34 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:03 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Unique Drake scored 24 points, including the final nine for St. John's in the Red Storm's 57-56 win over No. 19 Marquette. Drake's jumper with 1:21 left in the game gave St. John's (8-7, 2-1 Big East) its first lead in the second half. The team's traded empty possessions before Marquette (12-2, 1-2) had the ball with 30 seconds left. Liza Karlen's shot in the lane was blocked by Jillian Archer with 13 seconds left. The ball went out-of-bounds giving the Golden Eagles one final chance. After a timeout, Karlen caught the ball in the lane but her shot rolled off the rim with just over a second left. There was a jumpball on the ensuing rebound and the possession arrow went to St. John's.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Doug Feinberg

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  